18-year-old arrested for Lakewood's Madison Park shooting

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on Tuesday at Lakewood's Madison Park.

Lakewood police said Corey Froberg of Cleveland has been charged with complicity to attempted murder.

Froberg is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Police said his vehicle, which is believed to have played a role in the shooting, was found after it was allegedly abandoned in Cleveland.

The vehicle is now in the custody of Lakewood police.

An 18-year-old man who was shot at the park was transported to Metro Hospital, where he was taken into surgery. Authorities have not provided an update on his condition.

RELATED: 18-year-old in surgery after shooting at Madison Park in Lakewood

