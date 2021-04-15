Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

18-year-old arrested for Lakewood's Madison Park shooting

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
On Tuesday, police said an 18 year old was shot in the parking lot at Lakewood’s Madison Park at around 6:45 p.m.
Lakewood Shooting
Posted at 5:14 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 17:14:19-04

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on Tuesday at Lakewood's Madison Park.

Lakewood police said Corey Froberg of Cleveland has been charged with complicity to attempted murder.

Froberg is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Police said his vehicle, which is believed to have played a role in the shooting, was found after it was allegedly abandoned in Cleveland.

The vehicle is now in the custody of Lakewood police.

An 18-year-old man who was shot at the park was transported to Metro Hospital, where he was taken into surgery. Authorities have not provided an update on his condition.

RELATED: 18-year-old in surgery after shooting at Madison Park in Lakewood

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.