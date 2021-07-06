Watch
19-year-old Akron man arrested in connection to death of Broadview Heights woman

Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 10:39:18-04

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Broadview Heights woman on June 21, according to the U.S. Marshals of Northern Ohio.

Bryant Hargrove Jr., of Akron, was arrested on July 4 on a murder charge.

Jolene A. Decker-Keres, 38, was found in a bedroom by officers conducting a welfare check at her Broadview Heights home in the 1100 block of Royalwood.

She was fatally shot in the head, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hargrove was arraigned in Parma Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

