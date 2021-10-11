19-year-old shot while walking in Cleveland Heights, later dies at hospital, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old male who was fatally shot while walking on Goodnor Road on Oct. 6, according to Chief Annette Mecklenburg.

Kyler Bland, 19, of Cleveland, was shot in the back and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Officers responded at approximately 8:03 p.m. to the area of East Overlook Road where a 911 caller reported a male, later identified as Bland, had been shot.

Responding officers found Bland on the ground near the front yard being treated by his sister.

Bland was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Preliminary information indicated Bland was walking on Goodnor Road near Berkshire Road when he was approached by an unknown male.

The male shot three rounds, striking Bland in his arm and torso.

The Cleveland Heights Detective Bureau is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them at 216-291-5010. A reward is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

