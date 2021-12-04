2 dead in fiery high-speed crash involving stolen vehicle on I-77 in Newburgh Heights

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — A fiery crash involving a stolen vehicle left two people dead Saturday afternoon and closed Interstate 77 northbound lanes for several hours, according to the Newburgh Heights Police Department.

Around 12:21 p.m., Newburgh Heights police were called to I-77 north at Harvard Avenue to assist Cuyahoga Heights police after a stolen Ford Explorer had fled from a traffic stop conducted by their officers.

Police said the fleeing vehicle passed the Harvard Avenue interchange traveling around 105 mph, clocked by a photo enforcement camera.

The vehicle weaved through traffic, traveled off the right side of the roadway and broke through the guardrail, crashing into the Fleet Avenue bridge abutment.

After crashing, the vehicle burst into flames, police said.

Officers pulled up to the crash and discovered two occupants trapped inside, but due to the heavy flames, officers were unable to extricate them from the vehicle.

Both individuals in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identifies of the individuals are not known at this time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident.

