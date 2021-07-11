2 East Cleveland police officers charged with felony theft

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A pair of East Cleveland police officers were arrested this weekend and have been charged with felony theft, the East Cleveland Police Department said.

Officers Willie Warner-Simms and Alfonzo Cole were arrested and charged with one felony each after the investigation was opened up on Friday, July 9, according to authorities.

Details of the charges were not provided but police said they are working to uncover additional evidence, suspects and statements.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

