2 former East Cleveland Police officers indicted for falsifying reports, bribery

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two former East Cleveland Police officers have been indicted for falsifying reports and accepting bribes.

According to court records, 52-year-old Von Harris and 28-year-old Demarkco Johnson provided a person with a falsified police report in exchange for two payments of $200 outside of the police department in June 2018.

On June 20, 2018, Harris and Johnson did it again outside of a gas station near Shaw and Euclid Avenue, according to police reports.

The duo returned to that gas station on July 24, 2018, to give a person a falsified police report in exchange for two cash payments of $500.

According to an FBI investigation, the person planned to file an insurance claim worth over $10,000 with the falsified police reports.

Harris and Johnson were indicted on the following charges:



Three counts of Bribery.

Four counts of Tampering With Records.

One count of Insurance Fraud.

They will be arraigned at a later date.

Last week, two other East Cleveland Police officers were suspended after being charged with theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty. Watch our report from last week below:

