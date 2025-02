Pepper Pike police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in a gated community.

Police were called to Addison Court on Tuesday night.

Rahul Jonnalagadda, 21, was found dead inside the home. EMS said his cause of death was reported as a suspected homicide.

Aarti Jonnalagadda, 51, was also found dead inside the home.

Police said this was an isolated incident and did not release any more details.