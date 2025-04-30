2 men sentenced for street takeovers

Two men involved in the street takeovers last fall have been sentenced.

In late September, hundreds of people were caught on camera blocking off multiple roads and intersections across the city.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said Iziah Bond, 28, was sentenced to three years for participating in street takeovers on Sept. 28.

Robert Polk, 18, was sentenced to nine months in prison for orchestrating street takeovers.