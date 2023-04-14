2 people arrested for Maple Heights fatal shooting

Maple Heights Police have arrested two people in connection to a fatal shooting from earlier this week.

Officers searched Clare Avenue and Warrensville Center Road on Tuesday and found 52-year-old Antonio Brown, who had been shot, in the 20100 block of Clare Avenue, authorities said. Brown was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said tips and information from the public led to them being able to arrest the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

