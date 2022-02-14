2 PM: Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio weighs in on possible site of new Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND — The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio will announce its position on Cuyahoga County’s consideration of a Slavic Village/North Broadway site for a new county jail.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Several Boys & Girls Club staff members including director Joseph Greathouse, CEO Jeff Scott and Saint Luke’s Club Director Early Ingram will be at the event.

News 5 confirmed the more than 40-acre parcel located along I-77, between Fleet and Pershing avenues, is one of five sites under consideration by the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee in the coming months.

Kim Anderson, a lifelong Slavic Village resident, started a petition drive against the usage of her neighborhood for the new jail, collecting several hundred signatures, which will be submitted to county leaders in the coming weeks.

