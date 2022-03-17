2 PM: DeWine attends Ohio Summit on Ukrainian refugees in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he will speak at the Ohio Summit on Ukrainian refugees in Parma Thursday.

DeWine is expected to speak at 2 p.m. at St. Vladimir Grand Hall. Watch it live in the media player:

The summit will bring together multiple organizations that could help play a role in the relocation of Ukrainian families.

“These will include resettlement agencies, faith-based organizations, charities, and others interested in supporting Ukrainians. The summit is intended to help the organizations better understand their possible role in refugee resettlement, and to assess what Ukrainians’ needs may be,” DeWine’s office said in a news release.

According to the Governor’s office, more than 500 Ukrainians have resettled in Ohio since 2018, with the majority resettling in Northeast Ohio.

