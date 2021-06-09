2 women rescued after sliding 100 feet down a ravine in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — Two women were rescued Tuesday after they were walking along a path on private property and slid approximately 100 feet down a ravine, according to the Euclid Fire Department.

The fire department responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. to the 22000 block of Hadden Road for a report of a woman who fell down a ravine.

Two women, one in her 50s and one in her 20s, were walking along a path on private property when they slid about 100 feet down a ravine and could not climb out.

The fire department’s technical team lowered baskets and raised the women to safety.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further information was released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.