2022 Pride Ride returning to Cleveland in October

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s Pride Ride, an event that draws thousands and consists of residents decorating their cars and caravanning through the streets of Cleveland, returns to the city on October 8, 2022.

Organizers said the event was moved to October for logistical reasoning and because the month of October is recognized as LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.

“We’re very excited to expand our city wide events beyond the normal pride season in June,” said Kenyon Farrow, a member of the board of directors of the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland. “We hope that members of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies, families and friends will join us for the Pride Ride and Pride in the CLE this year.”

The Pride Ride was also moved to October as to not overshadow the Pride events in June. The Pride in CLE will return to an in-person march and festival for the first time since 2019 on June 4, 2022.

“October is nearly as important a month as June for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Farrow. “We’re very happy to be providing programs that both commemorate our histories of struggle but also remember that we still have a ways to go to achieve true justice for all LGBTQ+ people in Ohio and the nation.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.