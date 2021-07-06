22-year-old man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Maple Heights dies at hospital, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had crashed into the front porch of a home Monday night, according to the department.

Officers responded at approximately 8:38 p.m. to the 5500 block of Clement Street for a report of gunshots and a vehicle that crashed into a home.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Tyler West, was found inside an SUV that struck the porch of a home on Clement Street.

He was transported to Marymount Hospital where he died from a single gunshot wound to his back. Two other males who were in the car with West were not injured, police say.

Police said someone in another vehicle followed West and opened fire at him. The unidentified shooter is described as driving a silver SUV or truck with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

