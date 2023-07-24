Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

26-year-old man dies after shooting at Parma apartment complex

Parma police
File image
Parma police
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 12:10:16-04

Parma Police are investigating after a struggle between two men led to a fatal shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at the State Hill Manor Apartments on State Road.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Julius Sanders face down in the hallway of a second-floor apartment building.

Police said that after Sanders was located, 25-year-old David Grant appeared and identified himself as the shooter. He dropped the gun he was holding.

According to police, the two men knew each other and a struggle occurred in the hallway before the shooting.

Sanders was transported to University Hospital's Parma Medical Center where he later died.

Grant was arrested and taken into custody. He has been charged with one count of murder.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.