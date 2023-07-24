26-year-old man dies after shooting at Parma apartment complex

Parma Police are investigating after a struggle between two men led to a fatal shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at the State Hill Manor Apartments on State Road.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Julius Sanders face down in the hallway of a second-floor apartment building.

Police said that after Sanders was located, 25-year-old David Grant appeared and identified himself as the shooter. He dropped the gun he was holding.

According to police, the two men knew each other and a struggle occurred in the hallway before the shooting.

Sanders was transported to University Hospital's Parma Medical Center where he later died.

Grant was arrested and taken into custody. He has been charged with one count of murder.