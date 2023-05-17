2PM: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor announces 11 indicted for 'engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity'

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley is holding a news conference to announce an indictment for 11 individuals for "engaging a pattern of corrupt activity."

Watch a livestream in the video player below at 2 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

The individuals have been indicted for incidents in multiple different counties, according to a news release announcing the 2 p.m. news conference. No other details were made available.

News 5 will be at the news conference; we will provide updates as we learn more.

