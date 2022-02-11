3 detained after high-speed police pursuit through Cleveland ends in Lakewood when vehicle catches air

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles were detained early Friday morning after a police pursuit that started in East Cleveland, sped through Downtown Cleveland, and ended when the vehicle went airborne on a Lakewood street and became disabled, according to East Cleveland police.

At about 1:30 a.m., an East Cleveland officer observed a white Lincoln car driving west on Euclid Avenue at a high rate of speed, swerving from lane-to-lane without headlights, states an East Cleveland police report. The officer drove up behind the Lincoln and activated his lights.

The vehicle came to a complete stop in the middle of the roadway, then drove off at a high speed west on Euclid Avenue, then turned right onto Superior Avenue, crossing from East 125th Street to East 6th Street at speeds from 50 mph to 86 mph, the report states.

The vehicle then continued over the Detroit Bridge at about 60 mph until crossing West 25th Street, continuing onto Detroit Avenue. The vehicle eventually ended up traveling north on Cook Avenue at over 60 mph, causing it to go airborne before slamming onto the road, disabling the vehicle.

The vehicle then made a left turn onto Clifton Boulevard and came to a complete stop. The driver also exited the vehicle and fled east on Clifton Boulevard. The front seat passenger fled onto Cook Avenue.

The East Cleveland officer pursued the driver and deployed his TASER but did not make a connection. The officer then lost sight of both individuals.

A third passenger was still seated in the back of the vehicle. He was escorted out, identified, and placed in the back of a police car, police said.

Lakewood and Rocky River officers arrived to lock down the area and assist in the search for the other two individuals.

Upon a search of the area with a Rocky River police K-9 unit, officers found the two other individuals hiding in the basement of an abandoned house and detained them.

The vehicle they were driving was confirmed to be stolen out of Cleveland, the report states.

Juvenile fact sheets were completed for the two individuals under 18, and they were released to their parents or guardians.

The 21-year-old man was taken to jail and charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing officials business, fleeing and eluding, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor. He was also issued traffic citations for reckless operation, headlights out, a seat belt violation and driving under suspension.

