3-year-old gunshot victim dies; Warrensville Heights Police investigating

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 3-year-old gunshot victim at an apartment complex in Warrenville Heights Wednesday night was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to a news release from police.

At about 9:41 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Clarkwood Parkway, the release states. The 3-year-old was immediately transferred to Metro Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Warrensville Heights Police Department is investigating the incident.

News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

