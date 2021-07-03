33-year-old woman shot in Shaker Heights, police investigating

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot in Shaker Heights Friday evening, according to the Shaker Heights Police Department.

Around 5:13 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Warrensville Center Road for a report of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers were directed to a parking lot where they found a 33-year-old woman from Shaker Heights who had been shot, police said.

EMS attended to the woman's injuries and she was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

According to investigators, the shooter is believed to be the father of the woman's two children and is believed to have fled the scene in a dark colored SUV before police arrived on scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

