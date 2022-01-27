4:30 PM: Mayor Bibb provides update on snow removal plan for City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will provide an update on snow removal plans for the City of Cleveland.

The Bibb administration will host a virtual briefing on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Bibb will share information that he learned from the most recent snowstorm response, provide an update on improvements to the current snow removal plan and share immediate next steps to “better serve the needs of our residents.”

Following Cleveland's first major winter storm of the season last week, Bibb acknowledged that the city could have handled snow removal better, later adding that it was a problem compounded by short staffing and a "broken system" left by former mayor Frank Jackson.

