5 juveniles arrested after attempted robbery in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Five juveniles were arrested following an attempted carjacking and robbery in Lakewood Saturday night, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., a woman pulled into the parking lot of a beverage store near 117th Street and Madison Avenue and her passenger entered the store to make a purchase, police said.

When her passenger was inside, a group of youths approached her vehicle and on the passenger side one opened the door and pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at her, demanding her car keys.

Police said the woman refused and one of the juveniles punched her in the head and demanded her cell phone. The woman then hit her vehicle's horn and the group ran away.

Officers later found out the juveniles involved had just boarded a rapid train and after RTA held the train, police were able to arrest five juveniles and take them to a juvenile detention center.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.