50-year-old son arrested for death of 91-year-old mother

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — South Euclid police have arrested the son of a 91-year-old woman killed last September.

On Sept. 4, 2021, 91-year-old Essie Mae Henry's body was found in the area of Warrensville Center Road.

Police said she was known by many in the neighborhood for her frequent walks.

Her death was ruled a homicide on Nov. 5.

On Thursday, police arrested her son, 50-year-old Marcus Henry and charged him with aggravated murder.

RELATED: Reward offered for info leading to arrest in 91-year-old South Euclid woman's death