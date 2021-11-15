Reward offered for info leading to arrest in 91-year-old South Euclid woman's death

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — CrimeStoppers is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information that results in an arrest in connection with the fatal bludgeoning of a 91-year-old woman in South Euclid two weeks ago.

Essie Mae Henry’s body was found in some bushes along Warrensville Road not far from her home on Nov. 4.

Now, Crimestoppers is hoping money talks.

“You have a violent individual who has no regard for life, even the life of a 91-year-old lady. If that person is willing to bludgeon a 91 year old to death, they are willing to hurt anybody,” said Captain Richard McIntosh, Crimestoppers.

The elderly woman walked around her neighborhood every day. She visited area businesses where police said workers became friends. Not only did the criminal take the woman from her family, but also from a community where she was well loved, her family said.

“Whoever is responsible for this, karma, because the individual has affected so many lives,” said Balinda Profitt, Henry’s daughter.

You can call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 with information. All tips are anonymous.

