58-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-480 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — A 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred on 480 in Independence Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 4:24 p.m. on Sept. 18, troopers were called to I-480 eastbound west of the Valley View Bridge for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Once on scene, troopers learned that a 2003 Ford Mustang was stopped in traffic when it was struck from behind by a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, 58-year-old David Dragich, of Cleveland, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later that day.

A 17-year-old who was driving the Ford, as well as two other 17-year-old passengers, were assessed on the scene and released with no injuries.

Troopers said Dragich was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

