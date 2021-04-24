6-year-old boy fatally shot at Brooklyn hotel, suspect arrested

BROOKLYN, Ohio — A 6-year-old boy died Saturday morning after being shot at a hotel in Brooklyn.

According to the Brooklyn Police Department, officers responded to a hotel in the 5100 block of Tiedeman Road around 7 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

The woman contacted police at the hotel's front desk. During the 911 call, the woman told a dispatcher that someone had shot her and her son about 30 minutes before she called police. She told police on the call that she had been shot in the hand, and her son had been shot in the head and stomach. The woman told police that she was asleep when the shooting happened.

During the call, a hotel worker at the front desks said they didn't hear any gunshots, but another employee reported hearing a "boom" that they thought was a nearby train.

When officers arrived and went into the room, they found a 6-year-old boy who had sustained gunshot wounds, authorities said. Officers administered CPR until Brooklyn firefighters arrived. The woman and her son were transported to a nearby hospital where Kaamir Bringht was later pronounced dead. The woman was treated and released.

According to police, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting. The name and potential charges of the suspect haven't been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Brooklyn police with the investigation.

