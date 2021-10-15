65-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 65-year-old man riding a bicycle early Thursday morning in Shaker Heights died after being struck by a car.

The bicyclist has been identified as Floyd Patterson, of Shaker Heights, according to police.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. near South Park Boulevard and Shaker Boulevard, police said. Patterson was taken to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was released.

