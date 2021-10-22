65-year-old Garfield Heights man dies in crash on I-480 before Valley View Bridge, OSHP says

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 65-year-old man from Garfield Heights died Thursday after he lost control off his vehicle on I-480 just before the Valley View Bridge.

At approximately 2 p.m., the driver, who was identified as 65-year-old James A. Hess of Garfield Heights by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, was traveling west on I-480 when he lost control of his 2004 Honda Civic in the roadway.

The Honda Civic rotated in the roadway before it was struck on the driver’s side by a semi-tractor-trailer that was also traveling in the westbound lanes.

The Honda Civic continued into the median and struck the concrete barrier.

Hess was wearing his seat belt but died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the OSHP said.

I-480 westbound was closed for about 2.5 hours while crews removed the two vehicles involved.

“The events that led up to the crash, including Hess’s pre-crash condition, remain under investigation,” the OSHP said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.