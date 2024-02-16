Columbus Police find body believed to be Darnell Taylor, Pammy Maye in custody

The Columbus Police Department said they have located a body they believe to be missing 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

Pammy Maye was arrested in the 9000 block of Tiedeman Road around 9 p.m. Thursday after someone reporting seeing her walking around a business.

Maye was transported to a local hospital where she gave information to police about what happened to Darnell.

According to police, Darnell's body was found in a sewage drain in Columbus around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police are now investigating this case as a homicide.

What happened

According to court documents, Maye's husband told authorities that he made a 911 call after she allegedly harmed Darnell and that she put her hand over his mouth to try to stop him from telling police what was going on.

In audio obtained by News 5, a dispatcher relays what Maye's husband said when he called 911.

"We had a guy call in, said that his wife just killed her foster child. Darnell Taylor, 5-year-old," the dispatcher said.

Police have not said that they believe Darnell is dead, and since the Amber Alert was issued, they have only said that they believe he is "in danger."

A friend of Maye's who did not want to be identified spoke to News 5.

"Her just doing this — it doesn't seem right," she said. "She's happy, she wouldn't never hurt nobody, and I think she's scared right now, her and the baby."

Last seen near Cleveland

The husband is cooperating with authorities and allowed police to search their Columbus home.

Police are searching for Maye, who is believed to have been last seen near Cleveland.

Maye, 48, is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Five-year-old Darnell Taylor has brown hair and eyes. Darnell may be wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

Police ask Brooklyn residents for help

Columbus Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Joe Albert is asking residents in Brooklyn and Columbus to be on the lookout for any missing items on their property.

"We are asking members of the community, especially residents in Brooklyn, to search their private property for anything that appears to be missing or is out of place. If something is located, please contact the local authorities. We are asking the same from residents in the area where Darnell was reported missing from here in Columbus," Albert said.

What to do if you have information

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police tip line at 614-645-2228. Police ask that anyone with any knowledge about Darnell, Maye, their whereabouts, or their recent activities call the tip line, no matter how small the detail.

