Amber Alert issued after foster mom alleged she harmed her 5-year-old foster child

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued after a foster mom allegedly called police in Columbus and said she harmed and abducted her 5-year-old foster son.

Police are on the search for Pammy Maye, 48, who was allegedly last seen in Cleveland.

Maye is 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her foster son, 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is driving a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with license plate jiggzii.

News 5's overnight photographer was in the 900 block of Memphis Road in Brooklyn where a car with the matching license plate of the Jeep was found.

Brooklyn police have found the car related to the Amber Alert out of Columbus but will not say anything to me on scene so I'm not sure about the woman or kid. pic.twitter.com/wHaDQ3vbdV — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 14, 2024

Police did not say if the woman or child was found inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

