78-year-old man running across country makes stop in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A man running from Los Angles to Washington D.C. made a stop in Strongsville on Friday, greeted by residents and a beloved Cleveland celebrity.

Stan Cottrell, 78, founded the non-profit Friendship Sports Association, an outreach using sports and ultra-distance “Friendship Runs" to spread a positive message and support good causes everywhere he goes.

Cottrell, known as the "Real-life Forrest Gump," is currently on a 3,000 mile trek, running from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. over the course of 100 days.

"I think people find it fascinating that a 78-year-old man can go out and do 30 miles a day, but I think everyone has great potential that lies half asleep within them," Cottrell said.

As he approached the end of his run, Cottrell made a stop in Strongsville, meeting the residents and being welcomed to the city by former Browns quarterback and Cleveland legend Bernie Kosar.

"Boy, there's somebody right there that's the poster boy for thinking positive and what can happen with good positive thoughts," Kosar said of Cottrell.

During his stop in Strongsville, Kosar presented Cottrell with a check for $10,000 from the Ta-Check Foundation going to his non-profit.

