8 Cuyahoga County cities hosting regional firefighter exam

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Multiple communities in Cuyahoga County have banded together to make becoming a firefighter easier for applicants. On May 24, eight cities will host a regional firefighter exam, meaning an applicant only has to test once to apply to all of the departments instead of each one individually.

The cities taking part in the regional exam are: Mayfield Heights, Lyndhurst, Euclid, Pepper Pike, Richmond Heights, South Euclid, University Heights and Willoughby Hills.

The test will be given on May 24 at 700 Beta Drive, Mayfield Village. The application fee is $65. The test will be facilitated by I/O Solutions of Illinois.

Anyone passing the exam will be placed on the cities' eligibility lists.

The regional tests have increased the number of people who have applied as well as saved the cities' money in recruiting costs

