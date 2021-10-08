AAA offering free battery checks to the public in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — AAA is offering free battery and electrical system checks for Cleveland-area residents ahead of winter.

Technicians will determine if a driver’s battery is strong enough to endure the cold winter months. If needed, drivers can purchase batteries on the spot.

A spokesperson for AAA said the summer heat can break down the components inside a battery, making them susceptible to failure in cold weather.

The free Battery Wellness Clinics will be held:

Tuesday, October 12 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Independence AAA Branch Office – 5700 Brecksville Rd., Independence

Thursday, October 14 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Strongsville AAA Branch Office – 17220 Royalton Rd., Strongsville

Tuesday, October 19 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lyndhurst AAA Branch Office – 5356 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.