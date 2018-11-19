Family member: Aisha Fraser was attacked and killed while dropping off her daughters

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - New details from a family member reveal the horrifying death of beloved Shaker Heights teacher Aisha M. Fraser, who was killed Saturday at a home on Chagrin Boulevard.

Her ex-husband Lance Mason, a former Cuyahoga County judge, has been charged with felonious assault for injuring a police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call at the home.

George Fraser, Aisha's uncle, said Mason was waiting for her when she came to drop off the children at the home she owned but rented to Mason's sister.

It was at this home where they swapped custody of their two daughters — ages 8 and 11—because Mason was not supposed to have contact with Fraser, according to her uncle.

Her uncle said Mason was waiting for her this Saturday.

"When she pulled in to drop the kids off as agreed, as she was taking the children out of the car, he attacked her," Fraser said. "Traumatizing them for the rest of their lives."

A 911 call corroborates that the children were in the vicinity when Fraser was attacked.

No charges have been filed in connection with Fraser's death, but authorities say charges are forthcoming.

The girls are currently in the custody of Fraser's best friend and the children's godmother, as Fraser had wished. Their godmother will soon start the adoption process.

George Fraser said since Mason was released from prison, there haven't been any incidents. He believes this could have been prevented if he was given a stricter prison sentence.

"I’m angry, I have to be candid, I’m angry with the courts. I’m angry with the judicial system," Fraser said. "Aisha was goodness personified. There was something special about her and the community reaction to her death is evidence of that."

A vigil will be held in Fraser's honor on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Woodbury Elementary School.