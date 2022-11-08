Akron, Cleveland City Councils pass legislation to protect poll workers from abuse and harassment

CLEVELAND — As voters rush to the polls Tuesday morning— officials are doing everything in their power to secure your vote and protect the poll workers and elected officials with updated legislation.

Both Cleveland City Council and Akron City Council say they’re not going to put up with harassment and abuse at the polls.

They passed legislation that will protect election workers.

They say these poll workers carve out a huge chunk of their day to make sure we have the ability to vote.

Both councils voted in favor of an ordinance that would impose jail time for violence against election workers.

Cleveland's updated legislation states this would "prohibit anyone, directly or indirectly, from threatening, intimidating, menacing or harassing an election official or their family member."

Election interference is considered a local crime that can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor.

That means a possible minimum of three days in jail if convicted of harassing or abusing workers.

Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley says everyone should be able to complete their civic duty in peace.

She says recent events nationwide prompted them to step in and do more.

“I think that we are long overdue to have something in place so we can be proactive instead of reactive. You know, as you see what's going on across the country, there is this uptick in violence against Election Day workers and staff,” said Mosley.

As always—if you witness abuse or you’re being intimidated report it to your polling location or call the police.

