Another Melt location closes, this time in Independence

For the second time this year, Melt announced that another one of its locations will be closing.

Before going to work on Monday, employees said they were notified of the store's closure via text message. A sign on the building says that the store would be permanently closing.

This is the second location to close this year.

In January, the sandwich shop announced the Avon location would be shutting its doors.

According to owner Matt Fish, the pandemic has forced him to reevaluate the locations of his restaurants.

In 2018, Melt Bar and Grilled was named one of America's 50 fastest-growing restaurants by Restaurant Business Magazine. At that time, the company had 13 locations across Ohio—but in the years since, Fish has closed a number of those, with only four remaining.

