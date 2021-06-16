Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights closes up shop

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips in Garfield Heights has closed, leaving only one left in the country.

The Garfield Heights location, located at 12585 Rockside Road, will no longer be open for customers to get their hands on the battered fish and chips from the iconic fast food location.

A note posted by the owner on the front door of the Garfield Heights location read, “Too hot to cook, not enough help, in need of a long vacation.”

That leaves the Cuyahoga Falls location as the last full-service Arthur Treacher’s location in the country.

The restaurant opened in 1969. At one point, there were hundreds of operating stores in the country.

The Arthur Treacher’s trademark is licensed to Nathan’s Famous, which announced plans in 2020 to offer Arthur Treacher’s branded food nationwide as a ghost kitchen concept.

