MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy from Middleburg Heights, the Cuyahoga County Emergency Communications System announced Thursday evening.

Officials said that a 12-year-old boy named Cooper did not return home from school.

The boy's phone was found at school, and he has a history of depression, officials said.

At this time, authorities do not have a photo of Cooper.

Cooper is a white male, approximately 5 feet tall, and he was last wearing gray sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie with "Wrestling" written on it, a black hat with "Honda" written on it and white slippers with "Reese's" written across the top. He also had a black backpack with white and red horizontal stripes.

Anyone who has seen Cooper or may know his location is asked to call police at 440-237-8686.