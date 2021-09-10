Bay High School cancels football games due to outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Bay High School is canceling Friday night's varsity football game against Valley Forge and Saturday's junior varsity games due to an outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) at the school, specifically on the football team, according to Bay Village Schools.

Multiple cases of HFMD, an illness common in children caused by a contagious virus, have been reported at Bay High School.

The district sent a letter to parents recommending they monitor their children for signs of the disease, which can include fever, sore throat, mouth sores, excessive drooling, and possible rashes on the hands, feet and other areas of the body.

For those with tickets to the game Friday or Saturday, refunds will be issued via Hometown Ticketing, according to the district.

A "Mini Rockette" event scheduled for Friday night is intended to be rescheduled, Bay Village Schools said.

