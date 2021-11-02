Bay Middle School held third annual 'Punkin Chunkin' event

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Bay Middle School in Bay Village held its annual “Punkin Chunkin” competition.

The pumpkin-catapulting event took place on Monday at Bay Middle School.

Approximately 100 people gathered for the third annual event.

The event was coordinated by Bay Middle School science teacher Brent Illenberger.

He organized teams of sixth-graders to compete. Each team tries to outdo each other with distance, most decorative catapult, team spirit and accuracy.

