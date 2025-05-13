Bay Village High School cancels remainder of lacrosse season after player's death

The Bay Village High School athletic director announced that the school will be canceling the remainder of its lacrosse season after a player died last week.

The school district released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

"Following a period of thoughtful reflection this past weekend, the Bay High School Boys Lacrosse Team has made the decision to conclude its season. Head Coach Kyle Figy shared this information with me last night."

What happened?

Bay Village High School's Dylan Veselic was playing against Olmsted Falls last week when he was critically injured. He was immediately taken into surgery but died two days later.

The Veselic family released the following statement on his death:

"With heavy hearts, the Veselic Family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game. We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Bay Village and other cities in the area showed support for the Veselic family. See what they did:

The outpouring of support included impromptu memorials, a meal train, a religious service and supportive social media posts.