Bay Village High School student dies after lacrosse injury

The Bay Village School District is mourning the death of a high school student after he suffered an injury during a lacrosse match, according to a voicemail Superintendent Scot Prebles left for families.

Dylan Veselic was playing against Olmsted Falls on Tuesday when he was critically injured.

He was immediately taken into surgery, but died two days later.

A mealtrain for the family has already raised more than $30,000.

A prayer service is happening Thursday at St. Raphael Church in Bay Village at 7 p.m.