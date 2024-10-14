Bay Village police say no charges filed against woman who admitted to killing roommate

Bay Village police said a woman who told a dispatcher she killed her roommate will not be facing any charges.

The shooting happened last week at a home on Bassett Road.

911 caller admits to shooting, killing roommate in Bay Village

In a 911 call sent to News 5, the caller told dispatchers that she shot her roommate, Anthony Hein, after she said he was attacking her.

"I just shot my roommate, he’s been attacking me all night," said the caller.

"Is he breathing?" asked the dispatcher.

"I don’t know," the 911 caller said. "I left because I was afraid he was going to try to grab the gun. I was trying to get to my neighbor's house."

Bay Village police said he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.