Bay Village woman loses thousands in Amazon app scheme

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — A woman in Bay Village was bilked out of $3,200 after a fake Amazon representative had her download an app to her phone to fix a "compromised" account.

According to Bay Village police, the fake rep called her and said there was a problem with her account and she needed to fix it by downloading an app.

The woman downloaded the app while on the phone with the caller and her bank account was hit with a withdrawal moments later.

"BVPD reminds residents that any reputable company will not ask you to download apps for your personal banking information," police said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.