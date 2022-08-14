Watch Now
South Euclid Police shoot at man who struck officer's vehicle, BCI investigates

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 14, 2022
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio  — The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Euclid.

According to South Euclid Police, a man driving a white vehicle was passed out behind the wheel with a gun in his lap at the intersection of Monticello Boulevard and South Green Road.

Police said when the man woke up, he put the car into drive and struck an officer's vehicle.

An officer then fired shots at the man, but it is unknown if the man was struck, according to police.

The man fled from the scene after leading police on a slight chase.

According to BCI, no officers were injured in the shooting.

BCI will be handling the investigation.

