Beachwood police documenting 13 mail thefts containing checks

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The Beachwood Police Department is documenting reports from residents of at least 13 instances of mail theft involving checks.

Residents said they dropped their outgoing mail at the Beachwood Post Office at 3695 Green Road.

Police said the thieves are targeting pieces of mail with checks and that the checks are being altered so they can be cashed.

The theft reports were taken between April 18 and May 1, but it’s unclear when the actual thefts occurred, police said.

Since the department does not have jurisdiction to investigate mail theft on federal property, the Cleveland Office of the U.S. Postal Inspector has been notified.

“The Beachwood Police Department is documenting these reports for victims as a courtesy because banks are requiring their customers to file a report. It is suggested that if you are mailing anything of value such as a check, you may want to hand it to your carrier, place it in your mailbox for the carrier to pick up or deposit it in the receptacles inside of the post office lobby. The Beachwood Post Office lobby is open 24 hours," police said.

