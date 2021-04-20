Beachwood police and Ohio BCI investigating homicide at hotel

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a homicide in which a body was found in the parking lot at Embassy Suites in Beachwood.

It happened in the 3700 block of Park East Drive in Beachwood around 11:43 a.m. Police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they say they found a man shot and killed in the parking lot.

According to a 911 call from a woman in a nearby office, the man was shot by two men in hoodies who took off running after the attack.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed that it was called in to assist Beachwood police with the investigation.

After the shooting, police locked down a nearby office building after receiving a call of a man possibly hiding in a stairwell.

Officers went office-by-office searching the building but didn't find anyone suspicious.

"We don't know who we're looking for and we don't know who the shooter or shooters were in the first incident, so better to be safe than sorry," said Beachwood Patrolman Jamey Appell.

Investigators have not released the name of the man who was shot and killed.

Police said it's not clear what he was doing at the hotel leading up to the deadly daytime attack.

