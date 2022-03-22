Beachwood to acquire license plate readers to deter 'criminal activity'

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Beachwood announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire license plate readers and deploy them across the city to "enhance the police department's ability to apprehend suspects."

Once installed, the cameras will scan a passing vehicle's plates and record them with a geotag and timestamp. The plates will then be run against a "hot list" and alert law enforcement if needed, the city said.

“Having this technology will better align our law enforcement work with what’s happening nationwide, and it will offer greater protection to our local community,” said Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns.

The City said the cameras will help protect residents and other communities in the area.

According to city officials, license plate readers have become an "increasingly useful tool in the deterrence of criminal activity, as well as in the detection of crimes in progress," as well as crimes after they happen. City officials called the technology "critical for promoting the safety of Beachwood's residents and visitors."

“We are grateful that the mayor and city council supported the purchase of the LPR technology, and we look forward to its implementation,” said Beachwood Police Chief Katherine Dolan.

The City didn't say how much the camera system will cost or when it will be implemented.

