Bedford 10-year-old girl becomes published author

BEDFORD, Ohio — A 10-year-old girl can add "published author" to her list of accolades.

Pe'tlyn Pruitt's book, "Lori's First Day at a New School' is for sale on Amazon.

The story is about a little girl who is nervous about changing schools and making new friends.

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Pe'tlyn about her incredible accomplishment.

"It feels exciting and I'm happy and proud of myself," said Pe'tlyn.

Pe'tlyn will sign copies of her book on Sunday, February 25 at the Bedford branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

