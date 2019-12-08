BEDFORD, Ohio — To most people, 5-year-old Ryder Boozer might look like a normal kid who likes to run around and play. But when Ryder's parents started to notice symptoms like hyperactivity and delayed speech, they took him to the doctor. They had expected a diagnosis of ADHD or autism. However, Julie Boozer, Ryder's mom, was not prepared for the diagnosis she received—Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare, genetic disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Right now, the disease causes him to be hyper-active and, at times, difficult to control. Eventually, Ryder will lose the capability to function on his own. Unfortunately when Ryder enters his teenage years, he will die from the disease.

For Ryder's safety, his family is hoping to buy him a special needs stroller. Equipped with a five-point harness and straps to keep Ryder's feet in place, the stroller would help manage Ryder and keep him secure.

The problem? This type of stroller costs about 5,000 dollars. To make matters worse, the family's insurance does not cover it. To help alleviate the cost, the Boozer family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the stroller and properly manage Ryder's symptoms.

Ryder's family just wants him to be able to live like a normal boy.

"We're just trying to provide the best for him and give him the best life possible," Boozer said.

