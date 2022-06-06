Bedford police investigating a fatal hit-skip on I-271

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Bedford Heights police are investigating a possible hit-skip on Interstate 271 northbound with a pedestrian on the side of the road.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m. when police found a male unresponsive at the 24.8-mile marker traveling southbound.

EMS arrived on scene shortly after and was declared dead. The Accident Investigation Unit responded as well.

The vehicle that struck the male was not at the scene and no description was available. The victim is not being identified until the family is notified.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau at 440-439-1234.

